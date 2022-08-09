Dance for Dravet, benefitting the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, scheduled for October 14, 2022
The 4th annual event to be held at Third Degree Glass in St. Louis, Missouri, with McKelvey Homes as Title Sponsor
Let’s raise some money and make a difference in the lives of those suffering from Dravet syndrome and their families.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brennan and Odlaug Familes will host their 4th annual Dance for Dravet in honor of Anna fundraising event on Friday, October 14, 2022, to benefit the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) at the Third Degree Glass Factory. The event is held in honor of 5-year-old family member Anna Odlaug, who has Dravet syndrome. Funds raised at the event will help to fund cutting-edge research into Dravet syndrome to improve quality of life for patients and lead to a cure. Jim Brennan, Event Co-Chair and President of McKelvey Homes, "I want to help Anna and the other children suffering from Dravet syndrome. I’ve seen firsthand at the Odlaug house the demanding and specific care that Anna requires. There’s never a break for the parents and they never know when a seizure will occur. Let’s raise some money for research at the 4th Annual Dance for Dravet and feel good knowing we made a difference in the lives of those suffering from this disease. Your donation will have a direct impact for those children suffering from Dravet syndrome and their families."
— Jim Brennan, President, McKelvey Homes
Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), status epilepticus, and accidents. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family. Ted Odlaug, Event Co-Chair and DSF Board Member (grandfather of Anna) said, "We are so thankful to our St. Louis-based family and friends and others for their support of the mission of DSF through their participation in this event. My son Andrew and his wife Kim, like all parents with a child with Dravet syndrome, have to fight every day for Anna. The work of DSF provides them additional support, research for better treatments, and hopefully one day a cure."
The evening event includes cocktails and dinner with live music, as well as silent and live auctions. Event sponsors to date include the Title Sponsor McKelvey Homes and Platinum Sponsors the Brennan and Odlaug Families, Greenleaf Gallery, and Hans & Maggie Wiemann. You can learn more about the event, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets at www.dancefordravet.org. Jim Brennan, Event Co-Chair said, "Last year was our most successful Dance for Dravet and we hope this year we will once again exceed our expectations. The entire Brennan Family was so appreciative of the generosity of everyone to help try and find a cure for this terrible disease. We are excited about this year’s event on October 14th."
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded almost $5.6M in research grant awards and over $196K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at www.dravetfoundation.org.
Mary Anne Meskis
Dravet Syndrome Foundation
+1 203-392-1955
email us here
Anna's Story - 2021 Dance for Dravet