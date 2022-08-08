Regenerative Seaweed Pioneer Blue Evolution Signs Deal to Tackle Dairy Emissions
Blue Evolution to farm Asparagopsis taxiformis for Blue Ocean Barns' seaweed-based cattle feed supplement, Brominata™️
We believe that by supporting this commercialization and scale up, we can make climate history together. We want this project to grow quickly to keep up with the world’s emissions reduction goals.”LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Evolution is a California-based regenerative climate technology company founded in 2013 which develops climate-smart seaweed supply chains for life science products. Having built the first commercial seaweed operations ever in both Mexico and Alaska, Blue Evolution now launches a new commercial services business. In forging a deal with fellow seaweed company, Blue Ocean Barns, Blue Evolution brings its advanced aquaculture technology, a decade of seaweed farming experience, and the unique capacity to rapidly scale up supply chains from seed to finished product.
— Beau Perry, CEO/Founder Blue Evolution
Blue Ocean Barns has contracted Blue Evolution on a project to commercialize large-scale farming of Asparagopsis taxiformis for Blue Ocean Barns' seaweed-based cattle feed supplement, Brominata™️. Blue Ocean Barns was first to market globally with a safe seaweed digestive aid. A small inclusion of the all-natural seaweed additive has been shown in published research and on-farm trials to safely eliminate more than 80 percent of cows' methane production without changing the taste of milk or meat.
To meet its objective of supplementing one million cows within four years, Blue Ocean Barns has contracted Blue Evolution to build out nursery and seaweed production system concepts which will inform its approach to production of Brominata™️ beyond Hawaii. Future planned collaborations include Blue Evolution's staging farm and processing operations at its current aquaculture site in Baja California and scaling up production for Blue Ocean Barns.
“We have great respect for the Blue Ocean Barns team and mission. We believe that by supporting this commercialization and scale up, we can make climate history together. We want this project to grow quickly to keep up with the world’s emissions reduction goals.” - Beau Perry, CEO/Founder, Blue Evolution.
Among the companies that have become Blue Ocean Barns partners are dairy pioneers Ben & Jerry’s, Clover Sonoma, and Straus Family Creamery. Earlier this year, the company was granted authorization to sell Brominata™️ in California by the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture. In addition, the United States Patent and Trademark Office allowed a plant patent for Blue Ocean Barns’ Brominata, the first ever such patent for a variety of algae or seaweed.
Methane is an especially potent greenhouse gas, produced naturally by cattle during the digestion of grass. The methane burps from one cow are equivalent to the greenhouse gasses emitted by one passenger car. When dairy and beef producers cut their methane emissions rapidly, they draw down methane that traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to lower climate temperatures.
Rachelle Hacmac
Blue Evolution
+1 503-459-3075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other