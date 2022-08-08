Z5 Inventory Announces the Outstanding Health Care Inventory Awards at the AHRMM22 Conference

Health Care Inventory Management Software Company Certified-Gold Health Care Supply Chain Professionals

Z5 Inventory presents awards to the outstanding health care inventory management professionals and organizations at AHRMM22 in Los Angeles, CA at Booth #212. .

Congratulations are due to all the members of our supply chain. They deserve recognition for all the work that they do to make ours a truly collaborative health care system.” — Michael Prokopis, Senior VP, Supply Chain at Steward Health Care

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Z5 Inventory , leading health care inventory management software company, announces the 2022 Outstanding Health Care Inventory Awards at the AHRMM22 Conference in Los Angeles, CA on August 9, 2022. The awards ceremony will be held at the Z5 Inventory Booth #212 to celebrate health care professionals and providers that have demonstrated the best and most innovative health care inventory management techniques and met the highest standards of supply chain management excellence.The inaugural Outstanding Healthcare Inventory Award program will name winners in five categories. Nominees are as follows:1. Most Efficient Physical Inventory- Awarded for the best combination of speed, strategy and use of resources.- Baylor Scott & White Health- HonorHealth2. Highest Supply Chain Savings- Awarded for the greatest cost-saving total through expiration cost avoidance and strategic sourcing.- Centura Health- Steward Health Care3. Most Innovative Inventory Practice- Awarded for the most creative and successful solution to a persistent supply chain problem.- Baylor Scott & White Health- Mercy Health4. Smoothest Inventory Experience- Awarded for the highest level of cooperation and lowest facility disruption.- VCU Health- Yale New Haven Health"Congratulations are due to all the members of our supply chain. They deserve recognition for all the work that they do to make ours a truly collaborative health care system," says Michael Prokopis, Senior VP, Supply Chain at Steward Health Care.“We strongly believe that our partners are the most efficient, most innovative health care providers in the country, and that’s not based on personal feeling,” says Carl Natenstedt, CEO and cofounder of Z5 Inventory. “One of the great things about our platform is that our partners can see all their supply chain savings and inventory efficiency data in one place. We know precisely how impressive they are.”Z5 Inventory evaluated hundreds of medical supply and pharmacy inventory projects and reviewed data captured in Z5’s mobile app and online dashboard over the last year. The data reveals the most effective inventory projects and supply chain efficiency patterns leading to the greatest cost-saving results. The awards criteria focused on a few key inventory management principles: systemwide supply visibility, supply chain resiliency, and budgetary efficiency.The final award will be given away to a group of supply chain professionals recognized for their exceptional communication and innovation. The industry leaders who met that criteria this year are:5. Certified-Gold Supply Chain Professionals- Andria Davis & Team (VCU Health)- Mario Jones (Baylor Scott & White Health)- Sean Kester (Baylor Scott & White Health)- Ernesto Schaeuffler (Yale New Haven Health)- Seth Washispack (HonorHealth)“Each of these nominees deserves more recognition than they’re currently getting, because they have all achieved tremendous supply chain successes in the past year, which has been a difficult year for supply chain,” adds Mr. Natenstedt. “This is just our small way of supporting our partners’ inventory optimization efforts.”Since 2015, the Z5 Inventory mobile app and online platform has helped health care providers optimize their inventories by using real-time supply data and industry-leading analytics. Hundreds of inventories covering millions of medical and surgical supplies have been managed using Z5 Inventory technology. An example of the supply chain management resources available to providers can be found in the complimentary white paper The Perfect Inventory Count: 5 Steps to Improve Your Valuation & Experience The AHRMM22 Conference & Exhibition, August 7-10, at the Anaheim Convention Center, is the leading showcase of the latest products, technology and services for health care supply chain. The exhibition brings together key vendors and top buyers, collectively managing billions of dollars in health care purchases. The trade show offers an ideal forum for establishing and strengthening business relationships to improve effectiveness and efficiency of supply chain operations.About Z5 Inventory:Z5 Inventory was founded with the purpose of helping health care providers nationwide meet their medical supply expiration avoidance goals, empowering them to count product on-hand and reallocate excess product. For more information go to www.Z5Inventory.com

