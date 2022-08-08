Vehicle analytics Market: predictive maintenance to rise at 26.5% of CAGR During 2020–2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Analytics Market by Application, Deployment, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”

The global vehicle analytics market was valued at $1.84 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9480

Key Market Players

ARI Fleet Management Company

Continental AG

Genetec Inc.

Inquiron Limited

Inseego Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

Teletrac

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9480

Europe dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. led the global vehicle analytics market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increase in penetration of connected high-end technologies in the automotive industry across the country.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9480

In the COVID-19 pandemic situation, end users of vehicle analytics are focusing on their core competencies and sticking to working capital management. Vehicle analytics deals with heavy capital investment, which, in turn, hampers the demand for this technology. The market witnessed negative growth in 2020. However, increasing concern for real-time vehicle data integration and vehicle safety is expected to recover the market growth from 2021 and eventually gain momentum from 2022.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9480

Key Findings Of The Study

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the safety & security management segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

Europe dominated the global vehicle analytics market in 2019 in terms of market share. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market growth.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-analytics-market-A09115

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Similar Research Report:

Motorcycle Rentals Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motorcycle-rentals-market-A10178