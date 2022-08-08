followHIM Podcast Reaches 50M Plays
The followHIM Podcast hit a milestone this month, reaching 40 million audio plays and 10 million video plays for a total of 50 million plays.
This podcast is not just for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it’s for everyone!"”UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The followHIM Podcast hit a milestone this month, reaching 40 million audio plays and 10 million video plays for a total of 50 million plays. The podcast, dedicated to helping individuals and families with the "Come, Follow Me" curriculum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, launched in December 2020. Since then, the podcast has grown to over 289,000 followers and has topped several charts, including ranking #3 for Global Religion Reach on Chartable on July 24th, 2022, #74 for USA All Podcasts on Apple on July 18th, 2022, #2 for USA Religion on Apple on July 19, 2022, and #18 for USA Religion on Spotify on July 26th, 2022.
— Hank Smith
“followHIM is for anyone who is working on Come, Follow Me or their own personal study,” said Hank Smith, host of followHIM. “This podcast is not just for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it’s for everyone! We're so grateful for all of our podcast listeners. As we celebrate this milestone, we continue to gather the best experts to bring the scriptures alive and make them applicable in our day.”
About followHIM Podcast
Steve and Shannon Sorensen created the followHIM podcast to help their children and grandchildren understand and live the gospel more fully. They asked their friend Hank Smith to host the podcast and head up a team of experts to make guest appearances. Hank invited long time friend John Bytheway to assist with the hosting and within a matter of two weeks the podcast went live in December 2020. Since then, listeners across the globe have steadily increased, making followHIM one of the most popular Christian podcasts. “We have been pleasantly surprised and humbled at the success of the podcast, and are thrilled that it’s making a difference for Christians across the globe.” -Shannon Sorenson
In its 229-episode span, Hank Smith and John Bytheway have hosted interviews with experts to make studying for the "Come, Follow Me" course not only enjoyable, but original and educational. They discuss various topics, including living the gospel, the scriptures, and the power of faith.
To listen to the podcast, visit https://followhim.co.
The followHIM Podcast with Hank Smith and John Bytheway is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The opinions expressed on episodes represent the views of the guest and podcasters alone.
Hank Smith
followHIM
kyle@maxconnect.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other