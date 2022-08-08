Hikers Assisted off Old Bridle Path in Franconia

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 8, 2022

Franconia, NH – On Saturday, August 6, at approximately 10:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker that had suffered a lower leg injury while descending the Old Bridle Path off Mt. Lafayette in Franconia. Deyaniera Claudio, 29, of Lawrence, MA and three hiking partners had hiked the difficult Franconia Ridge Loop, starting their ascent around 9:00 a.m. that morning. The hike took them longer than expected and the headlamp they brought stopped working. As they were trying to make their way down by using the flashlights from two cell phones, Claudio slipped and injured her lower leg. One of the cell phone batteries was getting low and the group was unsure if they would be able to continue without lights. A group member called 911 for assistance.

After interviewing Claudio it was determined that she could bear weight on her leg in order to slowly walk out. Two Conservation Officers responded to assist the group by providing them food and lights. The officers reached Claudio at approximately 12:50 a.m. and escorted the party back to the trailhead arriving at approximately 2:00 a.m. on the morning of August 7, 2022.

Hikers are encouraged to research the hike they are planning to take. There are a number of apps and websites that give information about length, steepness, and difficulty of the trail. Be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing, and lights. For information regarding the HikeSafe program visit www.hiksafe.com. For additional information regarding the New Hampshire Outdoor Council, please visit www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org.