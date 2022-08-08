Submit Release
Two Injured in Berlin ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
August 8, 2022

Berlin, NH – On the afternoon of Friday, August 5, a Massachusetts couple sustained significant injuries after rolling their ATV over in Jericho Mountain State Park.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Robert Totaro and his passenger Melissa Totaro of Auburn, MA were operating an ATV traveling northbound on Smitty’s Trail. While descending a long hill, the couple encountered oncoming traffic and attempted to navigate to the far right side of the trail. Upon doing this, their ATV went over a berm, became unstable, and rolled over.

Immediately following the crash, the couple was attended to by riding companions and witnesses. A passerby called 911, which initiated a response from rescue personnel.

As a result of the call for help, personnel from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police, and New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene, which was located approximately 3 miles from the nearest paved road. After providing first aid, responders secured both patients in off-road rescue vehicles and transported them to Jericho Lake Road. Once roadside, the patients were seen by members of Berlin EMS and transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both riders were wearing helmets and eye protection at the time of the crash, which significantly reduced the severity of injuries sustained during the incident. Although helmets are optional in New Hampshire for riders ages 18 and over, they are life-saving pieces of equipment for all ages and have made the difference between life and death for so many crashes responded to by Conservation Officers over the years.

