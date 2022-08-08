Submit Release
June 2022

You might already know that the Public Service Commission of South Carolina regulates electric companies, wastewater and sewer companies, and some telecommunications providers, but you might not be aware that the agency also regulates transportation companies, including taxi services and moving companies. Recently, the SC Legislature reviewed the process by which transportation companies operate and made revisions to make it easier for household movers to get their business permits while still giving citizens the chance to object to new rates. 


As a result, the PSC has launched a new tool to help you find the maximum rates for moving companies and pick out the company that best suits your budget and your needs. You can find that tool by clicking this link. If you scroll down, you’ll find the heading: “SC Transportation Rates." Click on the blue hyperlink to download the spreadsheet. It’ll be an Excel file, which you will be able to open if you use Microsoft Office or Numbers on a Mac. This spreadsheet will be continually updated as more companies file rates with the Public Service Commission, so be sure to keep checking back at this link to see when new companies file their maximum rates.


On the spreadsheet, you'll see several color-coded blocks of cells, beginning with the Company Name. DBA, in this context, means “doing business as,” which is how the PSC files and contacts these companies. Next, you’ll find a column called “Docket #.” When a company files a request with the Commission, the Commission opens what’s called a “docket,” or a folder under which all materials related to that request are filed.


In the purple columns, we get into prices. Companies generally charge a rate based on the number of movers, with larger jobs necessitating more movers and costing more money, and sometimes charge different amounts for weekdays, weekends, and holidays. In these columns, you’ll find the rates for each company based on the number of movers you’ll need for your job. If you have questions about how many movers your job will require, reach out to the transportation company directly.


You can also go into more depth in the “Additional Services” columns, where you’ll see the rates for bulkier items and specialized services.


Finally, the green columns help you understand some of the risks and rules of moving companies—some of these companies have different rules on when you must file a claim for loss, damage, or overcharge. Be sure to review these columns to better understand what actions you can take and in what time you need to take them should anything go wrong in your move. If you need help navigating this tool or have other questions, you can reach out to the Commission at 803.896.5100 or at contact@psc.sc.gov.

