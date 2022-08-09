FlyNava Technologies welcomes Ramesh Venkat as its Chief Executive Mentor

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyNava Technologies, a leading software and technology startup, powers the global travel industry, today welcomes Ramesh Venkat as its Chief Executive Mentor. Ramesh is an experienced business leader who till recently served as Group CIO of flydubai. Ramesh’s decades of experience in the aviation industry will help Team FlyNava to execute strategies that strengthens company’s capabilities, products, and services. He will ensure that Team FlyNava enhances the customer experience, success for all stakeholders and mentor them to excel.

Ramesh has enjoyed a long and distinguished career spanning 37 years in the aviation industry. He joined Emirates IT in 1982 and began as the Revenue Management Director in 1985. He spent the next three decades leading inventory, pricing, and distribution and also published articles on Revenue Management. In 2014, he joined flydubai's and played an important role in developing IT systems and implementing the digital transformation. A champion of direct distribution strategies, he has implemented systems in over 30 countries worldwide to lower distribution costs.

“𝙄𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙪𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠, 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨. 𝙀𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙪𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮. 𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚. 𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝘾𝙀𝙈, 𝙄'𝙢 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.” 𝙨𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙍𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙑𝙚𝙣𝙠𝙖𝙩

“𝙍𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙑𝙚𝙣𝙠𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙖,” 𝙨𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮, 𝘾𝙀𝙊, 𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙨 “𝙃𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙄𝙏 𝙨𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨, 𝙙𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙖 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩 𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙤, 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙩𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮, 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙛𝙖𝙧𝙚. 𝙃𝙞𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙤 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙚𝙧 𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙪𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙨. 𝙒𝙚 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙖,”

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝘆𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀

FlyNava is a software product startup that helps solve age-old problems related to reduced profitability FlyNava’s core focus is on airlines, applying pricing optimization and decision-making frameworks for business areas like Revenue Management, Pricing, and E-Commerce. Jupiter, is the pricing decision support system which is designed to progressively transform the pricing distribution functions of airlines. FlyNava has 55 peoples strong team building new products and solutions for airlines, to address post-pandemic business needs. FlyNava has strong partnerships with AWS, Universities, and Research Organization to create innovative solutions.