North Carolina: Charlotte, Durham, Greenville & Concord Proclaim August 18 as Never Give Up Day

This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going.”
— Mr Never Give Up
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Charlotte, Durham, Greenville and Concord, join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.

Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination.

"Among the many resources that play a part in the growth of our country's economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring our children to have a strong sense of self belief in their own, unique abilities, are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any kind of setback will stand them in good stead."

Never Give Up Day not only applauds people for reaching their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to achieve their goals. The day applies to everyone who is pushing through the trials of life and using those trials to move forward.

This celebration was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. The day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.

"Nothing brings out confidence like taking on life's greatest lesson: Never Give Up"

Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Wausaw (WI)

Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)

