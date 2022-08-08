New Utah Agency Uses Best No-Code, Low Code and Project Collaboration Tools to Create Solutions for Businesses
Optimal.dev has multiple options for helping businesses build appsSILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of learning Bubble, the powerful no-code platform for creating digital products, and freelancing to achieve an expert level of web app creation, Ryan Badger has launched his own agency, Optimal.dev.
“I want dreamers to be able to create amazing new online experiences for their users. I enjoy meeting new clients and want to learn more about how we can help you create a solution,” Badger said. “I love learning about new ways people are connecting and new efficiencies in their businesses that have been achieved, or can be achieved, through no-code wizardry. I'm very thankful for the personal empowerment that this innovation has brought to software development.”
Badger said Optimal.dev uses the best no-code, low code and project collaboration tools to deliver on a business’s scope, budget and timeline with optimal results.
“Bubble is not a simple drag-and-drop platform. It’s a powerful tool that lets you create complex applications without code, but it can be tough to learn,” Badger explained.
“Bubble is a visual programming platform that lets you build web and mobile applications without code. It’s suitable for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes who want to create anything from simple prototypes to complex marketplaces and social networks,” he said.
With Bubble, businesses can create any application imaginable. The platform includes built-in features for data storage, user management, payments and more, so businesses don’t have to worry about coding.
In addition to Bubble, Optimal.dev’s expertise includes Figma & Adobe XD for design Webflow, Shopify, Javascript and Python on Amazon, Google and Microsoft Cloud.
Optimal.dev offers four options for helping businesses build an app.
The first is one-on-one assistance through Zoom. Optimal.dev’s developers can video/screen share and help businesses overcome obstacles and build features on the fly. These sessions are offered as two- and four-hour work sessions with an eight-hour minimum. With this option, Badger said, “ask questions and listen to answers as your app is being built right over Zoom and get development problems fixed on the fly.”
With Optimal.dev’s development option, its talented designers and engineers can take some of the workload off of a business by building the features a platform needs. After a quick call, Badger said, Optimal.dev can ascertain the assistance the app requires and provide management reporting and coordination on its development.
A third service offered by Optimal.dev is monthly support and development. Optimal.dev will provide ongoing user support, upgrades, feature development, uptime, security checks and emergency assistance for apps. The Optimal.dev team can also launch, fix and upgrade apps. Optimal.dev can provide a customized package for monthly support and development.
“Over time you will learn about features your users want and need. Our architects, engineers, designers and project managers are here to add any needed functionality,” Badger said.
Optimal.dev can also take a business’ idea from start to Minimum Viable Product (MVP) launch and beyond. Badger said the Optimal.dev team can help businesses achieve their goals by creating an MVP with more functionality on a better timeline and for less money than competitors.
“With the best talent in no-code and low code development, Optimal.dev is the agency you should partner with to improve your business or build a new one,” Badger said.
