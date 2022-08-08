Correction and update on Self-Advocacy Academy partnerships with service providers
Academy programs cover a broad range of self-advocacy skills
The Academy demonstrates to so many that Individuals can truly speak up for themselves and others, become leaders and share with others the knowledge and skills they have learned in the ACT classes.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 8, 2022
— Joan Decker
ST PAUL, MN – Our media release from August 4, 2022, misidentified the affiliation of one our partners who was quoted. Joan Decker, quoted in the document, is with service provider Accord.
As Joan was quoted, “The Self Advocacy Academy has demonstrated to so many that Individuals can truly speak up for themselves and others, become leaders and share with others the knowledge and skills they have learned in the ACT classes. The model of individuals themselves being so involved in hands-on learning, sharing, and teaching makes these courses come to life.”
The ACT Center for Disability Leadership has released its Self-Advocacy Academy course list:
• Self-Advocacy Basics
• Deepening Your Self-Advocacy
• Living the Way WE Want
• Build Your Circle of Friends
• Creative Writing as Self-Advocacy
• Finding our Center: Emotions, Mindfulness and Movement
• Healthy Relationships with Ourselves, Others and the Community
(Each course may be offered in person or distance learning formats; all may not be available in a single trimester. New courses start in January, April and September. )
Anyone interested in participating in courses that begin in September should contact Adam now. Service providers interested in looking into adding the Academy to their offering can also contact Adam for more information.
ruff@selfadvocacy.org or (651) 641-0297. Learn more on the ACT Center website https://www.selfadvocacy.org/self-advocacy-academy
Additional contact: Mary Kay Kennedy, Executive Director, Advocating Change Together/ACT Center for Disability Leadership kennedy@selfadvocacy.org (651) 641-0297.
BACKGROUND: St. Paul-based Advocating Change Together/ACT Center for Disability Leadership launched its Self-Advocacy Academy in January 2022. The 40+-year-old disability rights organization is currently registering participants for eight courses that run from September into December.
The Academy is an ongoing program organized in three trimesters a year. Each trimester course consists of 13 two-hour weekly sessions. Courses are a mix of in person and distance learning formats.
Classes are facilitated by trained leaders and self-advocate co-leaders. Online classes are limited to eight students and in-person classes to 12. All participants have individual meetings with leaders between sessions to ensure that the program is meeting the needs of everyone.
The Self-Advocacy Academy has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for funding by Medicaid through the state’s waivered services. That means persons with disabilities who qualify for waivered service funds may use them to support their participation in the Academy.
ACT Center for Self-Advocacy Leadership
1821 University Ave W STE 345-S
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Adam Ruff
Advocating Change Together
+1 (651) 641-0297
