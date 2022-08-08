Lao pharmaceutical marketing agency RxLibra announces the launch of an international business access interface
RxLibra is a pharmaceutical industry service provider to help the Lao pharmaceutical industry enter the economic cycle of the global market.
We have established a simple business access interface, this is only the first step.”VIENTIANE, LAOS, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxLibra ("RxLibra pharmaceutical Sole Co.,Ltd") announced the launch of a business access interface to help Lao pharmaceutical industry enter the international pharmaceutical market.
— Spencer, Founder of RxLibra
RxLibrary announced to help Lao pharmaceutical industry establish a distribution channel for international market promotion.
After 4 months of intense preparatory work, RxLibra established the foundation for business access.This move will help the Lao pharmaceutical industry to receive and process orders from the international market in an orderly manner.
At present, the order processing business foundation for finished drugs has been completed, and the formula manufacturing business is expected to start receiving orders after October this year.
Spencer, founder and CEO of RxLibra, said: "We have established a simple business access interface, and the next step will be to invest in the construction of a business unit, which is mainly for pharmaceutical companies to invest in establishing factories in Laos and submit approval documents to relevant government review agencies.”
About RxLibra
RxLibra is a pharmaceutical industry service provider established in Vientiane, Laos during the Covid-19 pandemic.Established to help the Lao pharmaceutical industry enter the economic cycle of the global market.Visit: rxlibra.com to know more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent applicable laws and regulations, expressions such as "plan," "target," "expect," "forecast," and similar expressions appearing in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may differ materially from actual results. Important factors leading to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in regulations and/or economic conditions, uncertainty in clinical research results, exposure to various market risks, and other factors beyond the control of the company.
Spencer Won
RxLibra pharmaceutical Sole Co.,Ltd
+856 20 54 177 436
email us here