Global Electric Motors Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Motors Global Market Report 2022”, the electric motors market is expected to grow from $91.86 billion in 2021 to $93.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric motor manufacturing market is expected to reach $93.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.01%. Increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and aluminum will restrain the market for motor manufacturing in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Electric Motors Market

Motor manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing IoT enabled smart motors. These motors are equipped with sensors that monitor and track the motor’s health and performance. Sensors are connected to a control database that continuously collects data, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn normal behaviour and sends an alert upon detecting any deviation from normal behaviour. Smart motors offer several benefits such as increased lifespan of equipment, and improved safety.

Overview Of The Electric Motors Market

The electric motor manufacturing market consists of sales of electric motors. A motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to devices. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance. These include components such as rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator. Devices that use electric motors consist of fans, blowers, household appliances, disk drives, batteries and power tools, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, electric cars, and automated robots.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Hermetic Motor

• By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

• By Voltage Range: 9 V and Below, 10-20 V, 21-60 V, 60 V and Above

• By Application: Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace and Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications

• By Speed: Low-Speed (less than 1,000 rpm), Medium-Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), High-Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), Ultra-High Speed (greater than 75,001 rpm)

• By Geography: The global electric motors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd., ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Ametek, Inc., and Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electric motors market.

