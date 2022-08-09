Barry Jones, Founder & CEO of First String, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Barry Jones, Founder & CEO of First String, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Barry Jones, Founder & CEO of First String, brings humanity and authentic transparency to the job search, selection, and hiring processes for college athletes! A truly great idea!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Barry Jones, Founder & CEO of First String for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Barry Jones joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT First String
The FirstString platform is the ultimate tool to complement your internal talent acquisition team if you are a company. It will enable you to access the most sought-after, diverse, team-oriented, high-performing individuals without exhaustive sourcing, vetting, and expensive contract negotiations with recruiters.
So, college athletes, what does this mean to you? FirstString will no longer allow you to be judged by an antiquated system where a static resume, found by a computer conducting a search determines if you qualify for a job. You will be trained in enhanced business communication skills and allowed to represent YOURSELF in front of potential employers. This will open the door to opportunities you never thought existed.
FirstString is the leading career technology platform committed to connecting graduating college athletes across the country to employers- making it the first National Registry for college student athletes.
It is the first app to educate, prepare and connect graduating collegiate athletes for success in meaningful, career-oriented jobs.
FirstString empowers both the employer and high intensity student athlete to make well-informed career decisions in a rapidly changing and competitive workforce.
The key features of the proprietary app include: a confidential two way portal for athletes to share information and employers to review. This innovative portal gives the students control to choose which employers they want to have interviews with based on the employer’s profile and facilitates employers to select the best candidates to interview. The app also features easy video resume uploading tools and video reference capabilities.
FirstString brings humanity and authentic transparency to the job search, selection, and hiring processes - giving the next generation of leaders the confidence and tools to successfully kick-off their careers.
Barry Jones joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Barry Jones discusses the newest offerings of First String, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Barry Jones joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Barry Jones was amazing. The success of First String is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Barry Jones on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like First String. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Barry Jones who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Barry Jones”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Barry Jones, Founder & CEO, First String, A DotCom Magazine Interview