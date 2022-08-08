On Free Love: Celebrating and Nurturing an Unstructured Community
How John and Barbara Williamson defied conservatism in the name of sensual freedomPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From a simple farm girl to becoming “The Most Liberated Woman in America,” Barbara Williamson has lived a life quite out of the ordinary—boldly breaking barriers to pioneer a sexual revolution like no other.
In The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America, Barbara shares her life of liberation at a time of extreme conservatism. Her memoir vividly pictures how she went against cultural edicts and embarked on a social change that promoted an alternate lifestyle. Together with her husband John, branded as “The Messiah of Sex,” they engineered the highly successful and controversial Sandstone Retreat in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In what became the hub of the sexual revolution, Sandstone Retreat was home to a community with an unstructured free love—spearheaded by John and Barbara themselves. The revolutionary couple shared a successful marriage of 47 years until John breathed his last.
People admired John and Barbara’s loving relationship—the deep commitment and trust with each other while openly engaging in multiple relationships to meet their respective basic needs. This unconventional yet pleasing experience boosted John and Barbara’s spiritual and physical health beyond awe and wonder. Barbara’s dream was to enjoy a life of sexual freedom and achieve interdependence in relationships—and so it was. After all, Barbara does not go after the moniker “Godmother of Polyamory” for nothing.
Sandstone Retreat afforded a sensual voyage. It was revolutionary—its inspiring movement has become widespread and continues to live on. And so, Barbara joins The Reading Glass Magazine in an interview as the success story that is The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America lands a feature in the magazine’s third issue coming this August. In their delightful conversation, Barbara shares how Sandstone Retreat became an avenue for “spiritual beings [to have] a human experience on planet earth.” The dialogue delves into Barbara being the woman she has lived and continues to be, highlighting her relationship with John and the moments they enjoyed and endured together.
Look forward to Barbara’s feature in The Reading Glass Magazine to get to know more about her. You can also watch her book trailer and TV interview and grab a copy of her book at www.barbarawilliamson.com.
