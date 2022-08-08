Executive Chauffeur Launches Custom Transfer Service to Help Locals and Visitors Transit Seamlessly in Oahu

The service will greatly benefit visitors as transiting in the island is one challenge and confusion that they commonly face.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Chauffeur, a luxury car rental in Honolulu , has recently launched a custom transfer service that conveniently transports visitors and locals in and around the island of Oahu. The transport company is no stranger to delivering professional and quality transportation services as it has been providing private tours of the island and wedding transportation using its top-grade fleet of vehicles. With this launch, the company aims to expand its range of business and fill a need for safe and reliable transportation service on the island.Maintaining their trademark of professionalism, Executive Chauffeur Hawaii places quality in all elements of the transfer starting from the reservation process and ending with their drivers. They are highly trained to navigate Oahu's roadways and traffic with keen awareness and absolute sense of responsibility to transport passengers safely and comfortably. The service puts a lot of respect on the timings and schedules set in collaboration with clients. This allows them to enjoy their time and really immerse themselves in the culture and spirit of the island and not be bothered by transportation woes. An excellent feature of the service is that it will always be private. Passengers do not have to worry about sharing their space except for people from their own group. This raises the level of comfort adding to their overall experience on the island.As part of their clean pledge, the company has reinforced its already rigorous cleaning protocols following guidance from leading health authorities. All the major contact points in the vehicles are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized using high-quality disinfectant between each tour. This includes baggage racks, door handles, seat backs and seat belts. In addition, all surfaces are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with a disinfectant at least once per day.During the launch, the company’s owner said, “We are a car rental Honolulu airport Hawaii and we pride ourselves on providing reliable transfer service. Our roots are deeply planted in the soil and community of our beautiful island home. We hope that whether you're in Hawai'i for a family vacation, work trip, or wedding you can experience the spirit of aloha & true Hawaiian hospitality.”The fleet assigned for the custom transfer service consists of premium SUVs, luxury Mercedes Sprinter Vans, and a Grech Freightliner Bus. All the vehicles are equipped with top-of-the-line audio and visual devices, LED lighting, leather seating and air conditioning.About Executive Chauffeur: Executive Chauffeur is a car rental company in Honolulu