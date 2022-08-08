Ganjika Named Among Official Exhibitors at Kushcon, Florida’s Premium Hemp and Cannabis Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated two-day event, Kushcon, will host a variety of programs ranging from informational and educational sessions by industry leaders, to exhibitions from top CBD brands, and live music shows.
Ganjika, a locally grown hemp company, has been chosen as one of the official exhibitors of Florida’s most celebrated hemp and cannabis event, Kushcon. The Texas-based company produces a variety of top-quality CBD products and is well known among the community of users. Their products are made from hemp plants that are grown in their own state-of-the-art, high-tech, vertical hydroponic farm. Kushcon will provide the company with an excellent platform to exhibit a wide selection of their range of products including their best sellers and upcoming lineups.
Ganjika will be one of many others that will benefit from the two-day event that will take place on the 6th and 7th of August in Tampa, Florida. Joining the company will be several other prominent CBD brands from across the different states. In addition to the exhibition, participants at the event will get to immerse themselves in various educational sessions featuring speakers and resource persons from some of the country’s top business leaders in the CBD industry. The interactive sessions will address the latest news and discoveries related to CBD products including how the business is projected to grow in upcoming months.
For smart CBD business owners, investors, and prospects, the event will be an excellent place to expand their network and scale their business. The turnout is expected to be hugely substantial, given the growing numbers of CBD users each year. This will create a great opportunity for retailers and distributors to market their products and advertise their brand.
After two days of exhibition, education, and networking, the event will conclude with an energy-packed evening of food, drinks, and live music featuring Electric Avenue at an official after party. Attendees will party the night away to an MTV fueled 1980s music experience under the patio of the convention center.
Looking forward to the convention, Ganjika’s owner, Anish Abraham asserts, “Our excitement builds more and more as the event comes closer. We look forward to the event very much and we can’t wait to share a space with the CBD community, without whom we wouldn’t be running our business. We are absolutely thankful to be one of the exhibitors and are looking forwared to showing what we have in store for participants.”
About Ganjika: Ganjika is a Texas based company that produces a wide variety of premium CBD based products. All their products are made from hemp plants that are locally grown in their own state of the art, high-tech, vertical hydroponic farm.
Media Contact
Ganjika, a locally grown hemp company, has been chosen as one of the official exhibitors of Florida’s most celebrated hemp and cannabis event, Kushcon. The Texas-based company produces a variety of top-quality CBD products and is well known among the community of users. Their products are made from hemp plants that are grown in their own state-of-the-art, high-tech, vertical hydroponic farm. Kushcon will provide the company with an excellent platform to exhibit a wide selection of their range of products including their best sellers and upcoming lineups.
Ganjika will be one of many others that will benefit from the two-day event that will take place on the 6th and 7th of August in Tampa, Florida. Joining the company will be several other prominent CBD brands from across the different states. In addition to the exhibition, participants at the event will get to immerse themselves in various educational sessions featuring speakers and resource persons from some of the country’s top business leaders in the CBD industry. The interactive sessions will address the latest news and discoveries related to CBD products including how the business is projected to grow in upcoming months.
For smart CBD business owners, investors, and prospects, the event will be an excellent place to expand their network and scale their business. The turnout is expected to be hugely substantial, given the growing numbers of CBD users each year. This will create a great opportunity for retailers and distributors to market their products and advertise their brand.
After two days of exhibition, education, and networking, the event will conclude with an energy-packed evening of food, drinks, and live music featuring Electric Avenue at an official after party. Attendees will party the night away to an MTV fueled 1980s music experience under the patio of the convention center.
Looking forward to the convention, Ganjika’s owner, Anish Abraham asserts, “Our excitement builds more and more as the event comes closer. We look forward to the event very much and we can’t wait to share a space with the CBD community, without whom we wouldn’t be running our business. We are absolutely thankful to be one of the exhibitors and are looking forwared to showing what we have in store for participants.”
About Ganjika: Ganjika is a Texas based company that produces a wide variety of premium CBD based products. All their products are made from hemp plants that are locally grown in their own state of the art, high-tech, vertical hydroponic farm.
Media Contact
Tazo Farms
+1 (855) 444-8296
contact@tazofarms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other