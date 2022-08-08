O'Neal McKnight and Reggie Couz host "The New Money" Podcast
The newest digital hustle-focused podcast features celebrities and icons like Russell Simmons, DeStorm Power, Terry Brown, and more!SINGAPORE, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, producer, and entrepreneur O’Neal McKnight has teamed up with content creator and actor Reggie Couz for “The New Money” podcast, a 30-minute show where they discuss real-life hustle in today’s digital-first world. The New Money podcast launched on August 3 is available on Reggie Couz’ YouTube channel.
Produced by Gushcloud International, a global technology-driven talent agency and media company, The New Money podcast aims to break down all things new money, from the basics and complexities of making money in the digital space such as social media and the Web3, to the unorthodox success stories. Guests of the series include Hip Hop mogul and Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons and influencer DeStorm Power.
“We’re extremely excited for the launch of the New Money podcast. I’ve been in the digital space for eight years creating content on Instagram, TikTok, Meta, and YouTube, and I wanted to get into the future of the space. This podcast is another avenue where I can reach out to a different kind of audience and discuss the different ways people can now make and grow money online. And I’m thrilled that I get to do this with one of the big names in entertainment, my good friend O’Neal McKnight. He is the perfect person to talk to when it comes to hustling,” said Couz.
In the pilot episode, Web3 enthusiast Couz explained the concepts of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain technology. The pair also talked about the recession, briefly covering the 2008 financial crisis and sharing tips on how to make money if listeners find themselves in a similar situation.
“I grew up in a generation where we prefer to have tangible things and where talk of making money in the digital space was nonexistent. So to be part of this podcast with Reggie is definitely exciting,” said McKnight.
The New Money podcast will feature more guests, including Emmy Award-winning Filipino-American director Michele Josue, content creator Terry Brown of the BRISxLIFE YouTube channel, digital media pioneer and Wormhole Labs CEO Phil Ranta, and more.
“Gushcloud is committed to creating sustainable careers for creators in the industry. We’re constantly innovating and developing tools to see how we can play a crucial role in shaping the future of the digital space. Hence it is important for us to work with O’Neal and Reggie for the New Money podcast. We hope that conversations from the show will educate and inspire today’s generation as they think of their future goals and money-making ventures,” said Gushcloud CEO and Co-Founder Althea Lim.
