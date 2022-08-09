Submit Release
The Best Building™ innovates with aluminum constructions

Startup offers a solution for civil construction with modular aluminum walls, slabs and metal beams for fast, safe and quality works

The product improves civil construction in terms of performance. The software analysis study of sales force, production and development of our processes and activities was considered above average.”
— Guinther Institute/Master Vendas

The startup The Best Building™ (TBB) solution is build a modular, reusable aluminum building project – which can be assembled and dismantled multiple times and also applied plaster or spacling paste(to improve the finish) using industrial aluminum paint base or common paint.
The execution time of an aluminum wall is ten times less than that of drywall and three hundred times less than that of concrete blocks, ceramics and bricks.

"With aluminum walls, blankets of re-industrialized material production, slabs and aluminum metal beams, it is possible execute civil construction projects with speed, safety and quality of execution, explains the TBB CEO and one of the creators of the innovation, the engineer Guidson Aguiar.

The process is based on ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance). Only electricity generated in factory is used to make the products and excedant sell for market and permisse sell the carbono quotes for other companies. In addition it uses up to a thousand times less environmental resources extracted from mines, when compared to blocks and bricks. In drywall comparisson it increases up to ten times the savings. Drywall, concrete and ceramic blocks use, during their production, gases or wood, resulting in the emission of greenhouse gases unlike these innovative products.

"The product is highly scalable and salable for an increasingly demanding market. We are looking for investors to set up the factory", explains Aguiar. According to the projections made, the best place to produce and sell these products is the North American market. The project was invited to participate in investment initiatives in startups by major players in the sector such as Andrade Gutierrez. During the development process, TBB was a finalist in some investment rounds in startups and is accompanied by companies in the sector, which aim to leverage operations and act as business partners.

"The product improves civil construction in terms of performance. The study of the sales force, production and development of our processes and activities was considered above average, according to the software of the company Master Vendas. We were successful in the tests of personal sales and by internet in relation to the interest in this solution", explains Aguiar.

