Leading Psychotherapist and Author, Dr. Linda Miles Receives Positive Review From Rehabilitation Journal
The Mindfulness Mentality, Mindfulness as the Road to Recovery, and Mindfulness as a Path of Self-Discovery
Mindfulness practices can lead to increased differentiation and the ability to stay calm during conflict. These practices can increase the capacity to live life by choice.”UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Miles, psychotherapist and award winning author, received a positive review for her book, Change Your Story, Change Your Brain from the University of Texas in The Journal of Applied Rehabilitation.
According to the review in The Journal of Applied Rehabilitation:
Professionals interested in learning mindfulness and ways to practice it in their life or with the people they serve may find the book, “Change Your Story Change Your Brain” of value. Collectively, the book is composed of four sections pertaining to mindfulness: Mindfulness as a Survival Strategy, The Mindfulness Mentality, Mindfulness as the Road to Recovery, and Mindfulness as a Path of Self-Discovery. Within each section are three to four chapters. Each chapter covers a different concept related to mindfulness and is approached according to a specific format which includes an illustration of the NOW approach (i.e. Notice, Opportunities and Within), a description of how the topic is related to the Path of Mindfulness, and a section referred to as Practice. Such a format makes the content easy to follow and apply. The book is relatively brief; therefore, the content covered in this review consists of a chapter from each section to help illustrate some of the concepts discussed and to encourage professionals to consider learning more about mindfulness. “
Change your Story Change Your Brain merges powerful antidotes with neuroscientific findings and practical recommendations for mindfulness practice. According to Dr. Miles, “ As people live with greater focus on mindful awareness, they can literally change the structure of their brain.” Citing the research of Susan Lazar of Harvard, Miles describes the shrinkage in reactive centers in the brain and increasing volume in brain centers for learning and self-awareness. The author describes brief, regular practices to increase the ability to pause and respond from a calmer perspective. Change Your Story, Change Your Brain is a user’s manual for increased inner peace and better relationships. Mindfulness practices can lead to increased differentiation and the ability to stay calm during conflict. These practices can increase the capacity to live life by choice.
ABOUT DR. MILES
Dr. Linda Miles is a leading psychotherapist, crisis therapist, award-winning author, and relationship expert. She has studied and worked in the field of counseling psychology for over 35 years and focuses on mindfulness, stress reduction, mental health, and relationships. She has published several books on relationships and mindfulness (the latest: Change Your Story, Change Your Brain) as well as articles in the Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Reuters and Miami Herald, and has appeared as a guest expert on numerous national TV shows including CNN, Fox News, ABC, and NBC. You can find additional resources on Dr. Miles’ Facebook page, Mindfulness Rewrites, or at www.DrLindaMiles.com.
