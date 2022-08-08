Community experts promote youth knowledge about money and healing between slavery descendants
The Cultural Wellness movement supports personal and collective wholeness for people affected by centuries of skin color bias.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Federal Reserve, In 2019, white Americans had a median family wealth of $188,200, while Black Americans had a median family wealth of $24,100.
Teaching youth and families about money and finance is one way to begin to narrow this wealth gap. Fire Forged Recovery hosts LaTarsha Mack of An Honest Resolution LLC to talk about the solutions.
Ms. Mack, a certified coach, entrepreneur, multi-level marketing consultant, and motivational speaker, helps others to see life from a different perspective and create opportunities to change by helping them identify their purpose and understand their value. It starts with her eight practical tips for becoming financially free.
In the workshop “Becoming Friends with Money,” participants get an introduction to recovering from the effects of oppression by building new economic habits. The workshop takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3:00 pm-4:30 pm ET via zoom. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/becoming-friends-with-money-tickets-394073302857 or at www.theculturehasthecure.com/workshops-forums, or text (754) 777-0806.
To begin the road to healing between various subgroups in the African descent community, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 3:00 pm-4:30 pm ET via zoom, join “Haitian and African-American Unity: We are one people with a shared history and present.”
Edner Jean, Executive Director of Foundation Lumiere et Vie, discusses the strengths, love, and critical need for healing between Haitian and American-born blacks. Mr. Jean, a Certified Mental Health Professional, Adjunct Psychology instructor, and Haitian migrant, leads Foundation Lumiere et Vie to encourage faith-based and civic leaders to encourage community involvement, voter education, and resource development. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/394100413947, or www.theculturehasthecure.com/workshops-forums. The workshops are a part of the Cultural Wellness Movement.
Supporting the community in a grassroots, forward movement to psychological freedom and enrichment, the Cultural Wellness Movement (‘#TheCultureHasTheCure), was launched by Fire Forged Recovery earlier this year. The organization hosts community conversations where people can explore the full scope of needed healing. In partnership, various community experts host workshops and activities on topics in their area of focus and expertise which are related to the work of recovery for people affected by skin color bias. Together and over time, all affected will rise above disunity, misinformation or lack of knowledge, and denial.
Attend the Requiem for Slavery on August 20, 2022, at Von D. Mizell/Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, Florida. Get your ticket to attend the Requiem For Slavery at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/requiem-for-slavery-tickets-313255855697.
Find out more about the Cultural Wellness Movement at www.theculturehasthecure.com and www.fireforgedrecovery.com. There, you can become an Ambassador for the movement in your town, sign up to attend an upcoming workshop, take the 30-day wellness challenge, or take another action step.
Fire Forged Recovery’s mission is to assist people, families, and communities affected by bias to achieve cultural wellness. Your tax-deductible donations are welcome.
