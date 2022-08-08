April as STEM month in North Carolina

North Carolina encourages the implementation of STEM education to impact its economic development.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; its partner, STEAM, brings Arts to this educative approach. STEM is designed to motivate students to have problem-solving activities and real-world situations where active discussions are held to find practical solutions. Collaboration, conversations, and compromises are developing in this kind of learning.

The purpose of using STEM at schools is to blend science and math within the different subjects. It is to be able to apply the scientific method in daily life activities or to use numerical thinking to solve authentic problems. All of these are to prepare students for a world that is constantly changing and requires people to work in STEM-related jobs.

This educational method became a national priority in the US when President Obama launched the “Educate to Innovate” campaign in 2009. According to him, it is crucial to strengthen the role of America in the world of science and technology to meet the challenges of this century. A series of partnerships with foundations, non-profits, universities, and organizations were announced.

On March 30th, 2022, Governor Roy Copper announced that April is North Carolina STEM Education Month. This proclamation shows his support for the development of this approach across the state. Governor Copper motivates high school students to participate in online competitions related to cybersecurity and the administration has a program for women in high school who are interested in following STEM professions.

Different actions have taken place before this proclamation. For instance, Governor Copper joined the bipartisan Governors’ Partnership for K-12 Computer Science to work with other state education leaders to help the development of computer science programs in K-12. Additionally, in November 2021, the North Carolina Business Committee for Education held the STEM Connect Conference to offer professional development to STEM and CTE educators during remote and hybrid learning.

For the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, STEM Education will allow “to transform education, build a world-class workforce, align with emerging industries, and ensure NC economic prosperity.” Conversations among different representatives and educational organizations led to the creation of the North Carolina STEM strategic Plan.

North Carolina also has a Distinction Recognition Program to identify and recognize STEM schools and programs that can be models to other institutions in implementing this approach using the Five Overarching Principles as defined in the STEM School Progress Rubric. The schools and programs that can demonstrate they are using all main elements of a quality STEM program will be recognized.