WeeGreen On Passage of of the Schumer-Manchin Climate Bill: Let's Solarize At Work

WeeGreen Logo Solarize at Work

Groundbreaking On-line Residential Solar Platform Praises Passage of Senate Legislation -- Poised To Solarize At Work From Coast to Coast

Because of the US Senate's vote today, WeeGreen -- through our Solarize at Work program -- is doubling our efforts with Fortune 500 Companies across the nation.” — Brian F. Keane, CEO WeeGreen

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeeGreen, the first of its kind digital platform that helps sell residential solar energy faster, easier, and cheaper today praised the passage in the US Senate of the Schumer-Manchin Climate Bill and reiterated their goal to help American companies and their employees secure solar energy for their homes.

Titled the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the legislation authorizes the biggest burst of spending in U.S. history to tackle global warming — roughly $370 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the economy by 40 percent by the end of this decade. Perhaps most exciting from WeeGreen's perspective, the legislation allocates most of the $369 billion that the Inflation Reduction Act would spend on climate to renewable energy tax credits that would help clean energy technology such as carbon capture, hydrogen, renewables, and energy storage. The climate provisions would also provide consumer tax credits for "home energy efficiency improvements" and for the purchase of clean vehicles.

"WeeGreen has been helping targeted communities and companies go solar," said Brian F. Keane, CEO of WeeGreen. "With passage in the US Senate of this legislation today, we are another step closer to realizing our vision of Solarizing from coast to coast."

WeeGreen's signature program is called "Solarize At Work". Solarize At Work is a company-wide and company-branded 20-week online and in-house, residential solar campaign designed to help a company's employees go solar. And oftentimes, since this is a “group buy” program, WeeGreen can ensure below-market prices on solar for the employees.

In the age of Covid-19, as Corporate America and the American worker continue to embrace the “new normal” of "work from home" and hybrid working, the Solarize at Work program is the perfect way to bring together the ever increasing and improving corporate sustainability goals while ensuring a unified corporate culture for a company and their employees.

What better way to instill corporate values than to ensure that your “home offices” have the opportunity for solar ownership.

"So many companies now find themselves looking for new ways to enhance employee retention and recruitment, while creating exciting connections with their workforce," said WeeGreen's Keane." "Solarize At Work enhances the corporate culture at a time when the “home office” means companies need to make an extra effort to strengthen the bonds between employees and employers. And now today, 50 US Senators and the Vice President have seen the value of ensuring that the United States remain a leader in the Climate fight. Because of the US Senate's vote today, WeeGreen -- through our Solarize at Work program is doubling our efforts with Fortune 500 Companies across the nation."

About WeeGreen:

WeeGreen is the only easy-to-use, one stop shop that provides a measured and verified campaign approach that combines “grassroots” outreach with an on-line "campaign" tool to help your employees get solar faster, easier, and cheaper. Visit us at www.wee.green

###