Global Music Artist Mighty Joshua returns to Kenya and raises funds to aid Orphans
For more than 15 years Mighty Joshua has supported the Makindu Children's Program and its orphanage in Kenya, the Makindu Children’s Centre (MCC).RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reggae artist Mighty Joshua returned to East Africa this summer and continues his work with the Makindu Children's Program. For more than 15 years he has supported the organization and its orphanage at the Makindu Children’s Centre (MCC) in Kenya. Mighty Joshua has raised money through several fundraising efforts of the non-profit including multiple Proper Walk & Proper Safari excursions in Kenya, and this year the team raised over $80,000 for the Makindu Children’s Program.
Mighty Joshua has had the honor of serving on the MCP board of directors for the past 5 years. He is humbled to enjoy a warm welcome in Kenya with the kids greeting him with open arms and hand-drawn signs of appreciation at the orphanage. The Makindu Children's Program provides nutritional, medical, and emotional support, as well as access to education and vocational training to destitute AIDS orphans and other vulnerable children affected by the H.I.V pandemic in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Once again, Mighty Joshua also made a pit stop to perform live in Nairobi before heading back home to the USA. In 2016 and also 2018, he performed at the Alchemist club with the support of the popular local music group Yellow Light Machine. His fanbase in Kenya is growing rapidly and his presence on the international stage is drawing increased attention in the entertainment industry.
The iconic African capital city boasts a vibrant music scene and Mighty Joshua played live for an enthusiastic audience at The Node, an outdoor venue at the famed Jacaranda hotel. Mo Pearson of Yellow Light Machine sang alongside Mighty Joshua and also performed a few of her original songs from her upcoming debut album. Her mother, actress Mumbi Kaigwa, was in attendance fresh off the heals of starring in the "Country Queen," the first Netflix series to be produced in Kenya. The show reflects complex realities of Kenyan life as a family drama and started trending shortly after the premiere.
Mighty Joshua has opened for several internationally acclaimed reggae acts including Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Culture w/ Kenyatta Hill, Akae Beka, the Meditations, and the Itals. His musical roots in African percussion led to experimenting with sound and rhythm, soon after exposure to Djembe and Djun Djun drums they became a part of his playing repertoire which also includes the Didgeridoo. When he’s not living the life of a professional musician, he enjoys integrating music for social awareness and celebrating the impact individuals can make. For more info check out his website: mightyjoshua.com.
