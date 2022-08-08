Brillouin Energy Hydrogen Hot Tube (HHT) Technology Achieves Performance Breakthroughs
Brillouin Energy Corp. announced performance breakthroughs for its first transportable HYDROGEN HOT TUBE™ (HHT™) Test System
These significant performance achievements represent a major step forward on the pathway to commercializing our innovative LENR technologies for hot water boiler and hydronic heating manufacturers,”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company proves net-positive power from its HHT boiler at ICCF24 Solid-State Energy Summit.
— David Firshein
Brillouin Energy Corp. announced performance breakthroughs – net-positive power out-of-the-wall, steady-state operation and heating water – for its first transportable HYDROGEN HOT TUBE™ (HHT™) Test System demonstrated at the ICCF24 Solid-State Energy Summit.
The company’s first transportable HHT test system demonstrated production of over 250 Watts of heat in water at a 1.25X excess heat ratio from power out-of-the-wall, steady-state, while running a small Stirling Engine. The implicit excess heat ratio was over 3X at the internal catalyst rod level. A short video of the demonstration can be seen here: Brillouin’s ICCF24 demonstration.
“These significant performance achievements represent a major step forward on the pathway to commercializing our innovative LENR technologies for hot water boiler and hydronic heating manufacturers,” said David Firshein, Chief Financial Officer, Brillouin Energy Corp. “Results for the transportable HHT test system are comparable to the performance levels of the other five HHT test systems operating in our company’s Berkeley Lab on an extended basis.”
With nearly $5 billion invested in hot fusion over the last twelve months, enthusiasm for solid-state fusion energy technologies is gaining traction. A new generation of scientists, engineers, investors and corporate executives are investigating, developing and investing in new solid-state fusion energy devices. Brillouin Energy is a frontrunner in the field, with its proven HHT systems.
In July, the HHT test systems consistently demonstrated the Key Performance Trifecta of net-positive power out-of-the-wall, steady-state operation, as measured by heating water. This combination serves as commercial proof of concept. The company’s “water flow calorimetry” achievement is the simplest, yet most definitive test measure of proving the LENR excess heat reaction in operation. The HHT’s performance will continue to improve with further investment in its engineering and manufacturing processes.
Brillouin Energy’s HHT is optimally designed for successful commercialization. The company’s patented Q-Pulse technology is used to control the HHT thermal output, which is important for scaling multiple commercial product applications. As such, the company intends to join the US Department of Energy’s ARPA-E Teaming Partner List for LENR.
“We are partnering and working with reputable experts at prestigious US academic institutions, laboratories, and corporations to further prove the generation of ultra-cold, ultra-slow neutrons, which are completely non-hazardous. Partnering will help us further accelerate our commercialization timeline. Solid-state fusion energy is abundant, low-cost, clean, safe, and flexible in scale to meet demand,” said Robert Godes, Brillouin Energy’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer.
About Brillouin Energy Corp.
Brillouin Energy is a clean-technology company based in Berkeley, California, USA. The company is developing its unique, patented HHT technology in collaboration with former senior scientists from SRI International. This Zero pollution, low-cost, renewable energy technology is capable of producing thermal energy for multiple commercial product applications.
For further information about Brillouin Energy, its current Series C Round capital raise for accredited investors, commercial licensing opportunities, or this news release, contact David Firshein, Chief Financial Officer at +1-415-419-6429 or dnf@brillouinenergy.com.
Meta Tags: Hydrogen Hot Tube, HHT, HHT Reactor, USDOE, DOE, ARPA-E, Fusion, Solid-State, Low Energy Nuclear Reaction, LENR, Controlled Electron Capture Reaction, CECR, Cold Fusion, Energy, Renewable Energy, CleanTech, ClimateTech, Brillouin Inside, Powered by Brillouin Inside, Energy Security, Climate Change.
David Firshein
Brillouin Energy
+1 415-419-6429
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn