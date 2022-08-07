Submit Release
Việt Nam contributes to International Law Commission

GENEVA — Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Hồng Thao has pledged to make more contributions to the progress and development of international law, for peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development worldwide.

Speaking at the 73rd session of the International Law Commission (ILC) on August 5, the ambassador, on behalf of the Asian States regional group, spoke highly of efforts by the commission as well as its contributions and support to developing countries.

The 73rd session is the final meeting of the commission in the 2017-22 tenure, which lasted up to six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The session took place from April 18 to June 3, and from July 4 to August 5.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Hồng Thao was re-elected to the ILC for the 2023-27 tenure on November 12, 2021, with 145 out of 191 votes, ranking fourth among 11 candidates from the Asia-Pacific.

During the 2017-22 tenure, Ambassador Thao was the first Vietnamese to be elected to the ILC.

He joined and offered ideas to the committee's important discussions regarding environmental protection in armed conflict, protection the atmosphere, rising sea levels and international law.

Thao earned a doctorate degree of law from the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne and previously held important positions such as Vice Chairman of the National Border Commission and head of the Vietnamese delegations to negotiations on border agreements with its neighbouring countries.

The ILC is an independent body of the UN, and specialises in developing and codifying international law, and reporting to the UN General Assembly’s Legal Committee.

It is composed of 34 members who are elected by UN member states every five years via secret ballot. — VNS

 

