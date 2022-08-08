The Most Dangerous Travel Seasons in Nebraska
Demerath Law Office discusses the worst travel times of the year in Nebraska.OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebraska isn’t just home to some of the best barbecues in America; it’s also home to many of the biggest storms in the United States. From South Dakota to Texas, there are plenty of places where tornadoes occur regularly. One of those areas is Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and it boasts a population of around 851,000 residents. Luckily, the Demerath Law Office is always ready to help victims of weather-related accidents get the compensation they deserve.
Upcoming tornado season is to be the most dangerous Nebraska has seen:
"Tornado Alley" is a nickname for the part in the United States where tornadoes are most common. While it is not an official designation, the states often included are Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and South Dakota.. There are about 13,000 documented twisters each year across America, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Spring and summer have historically been the most active times for tornadoes in the Midwest and Plains states, and, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, this year looks like it could be another busy one for twisters.
"We're looking at a higher than normal average number of tornadoes per day over the next month or two," said Jeff Huggins, a meteorologist with the Storm Prediction Center.
The National Weather Service says there are already six confirmed tornadoes reported in Nebraska so far this month. They are scattered throughout the state, but the greatest threat area is along Interstate 80 near Kearney.
Memories of violent storms that hit Omaha:
In 1975, a violent storm struck the Omaha area, killing three people and injuring over 100 others. This was the worst tornado outbreak ever recorded in Nebraska, and it took place during the height of springtime. The weather system responsible for the deadly twister had been moving across Oklahoma and Kansas, and it eventually moved into Nebraska.
The storm caused widespread damage in the area, and it left behind a trail of destruction. A few months later, another powerful storm hit the same region. This one was even worse than the previous one, causing $100 million worth of damage. After that, Omaha experienced several more severe weather outbreaks, and each one resulted in significant property loss.
Despite the fact that Omaha is often hit with tornadoes, it doesn’t seem like anyone actually knows why. There are theories, though, such as the fact that the city sits near the center of Tornado Alley. Another theory suggests that the winds are stronger because of the warm air that flows northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Whatever the reason, the truth is that no one really knows what causes tornadoes to strike in a particular area.
Harvest season is also very dangerous in Nebraska:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agricultural industry ranks among the ten most hazardous jobs in the United States. A report published by the CDC found that there were 573 fatal occupational injuries involving agricultural workers in 2019. Of those, 22% occurred while harvesting crops.
The NCB and NeCGA encourage farmers, as well as residents and visitors, to slow down and enjoy the beauty of rural Nebraska this fall. The organization encourages people to use caution around farm equipment during harvest operations. They suggest drivers remain aware of surrounding traffic and remember to wear proper protective gear such as helmets, ear protection, eye protection, gloves, boots, long pants, and reflective clothing.
Farmers are encouraged to make sure that children do not play near tractors, combine harvesters, grain bins, storage tanks, or other equipment. Children should never operate machinery without adult supervision. Additionally, parents are asked to teach children about safe working practices on the farm.
The importance of calling upon an experienced Omaha personal injury attorney:
Accidents are traumatic events that cause stress and anxiety for everyone involved. Handling the situation by oneself is difficult because it requires knowledge about how insurance works, what documents must be filed, and how to navigate the legal system. An experienced personal injury lawyer knows the ins and outs of the law and can provide guidance during a complicated process.
When someone else is responsible for causing the accident, he or she may try to avoid responsibility by claiming that another party caused the collision. In some cases, this may seem like a valid argument. However, even if someone else is negligent, the victim still has a case against him or her. The family of the victim may be able to recover compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain, suffering, and emotional distress.
Compensation for wrongful death in Omaha:
In Nebraska, there are three types of damages that can be awarded in a wrongful death claim. They include:
- Economic damages (such as medical bills)
- Noneconomic damages (like the loss of society and companionship)
- Economic damages are generally paid directly to the victim's estate. Noneconomic damages are usually split among the survivors. For example, if there are four children, each child receives one-fourth of the noneconomic damages award. There is no cap on noneconomic damages. The value of a wrongful death case depends on many different variables, including whether the defendant was negligent, what type of negligence occurred, how much expenses and lost wages the plaintiff wants to recover, and how much of a settlement offer the defendant makes.
The time limit to file a claim:
In Nebraska, there is a statute of limitations for filing a wrongful death suit. One has two years from the day of a person's death. If one misses out on that window, there are no chances of winning the case. However, if one acts quickly, one still might be able to benefit from the Demerath Law Office's experience and resources.
