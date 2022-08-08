Submit Release
Duy Thai Named Gamma Law Partner

Gamma Law logo. White text on a purple background over the words "Media, Technology, Innovation" in purple text on a white background.

Experienced IP Attorney Focuses on Obtaining, Defending Trademarks

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamma Law, a premier specialty law firm supporting clients involved in high-growth and emerging technology sectors, today announced that experienced litigation and intellectual property attorney Duy Thai has joined the firm as a partner.

Thai, who for more than 15 years has supported Gamma Law clients on an Of Counsel basis, brings three decades of experience to his new position. He has represented numerous Fortune 500 companies and executives, as well as entrepreneurs and small businesses, artists, designers, and creative organizations.

“Duy long has been an integral part of Gamma Law’s success,” noted David Hoppe, the firm’s managing partner. We are thrilled to reinforce our relationship by bringing him on board. His extensive background in trademark portfolio management and defense, due diligence, and litigation extends Gamma Law’s full-service offerings to stakeholders working in interactive entertainment and developing virtual assets, worlds, and economies.

Thai will continue to focus his practice on advising and representing clients on obtaining and defending trademarks, copyright, domain names, and other intellectual property in state and federal courts and international tribunals signatory to the Madrid Protocol and World Intellectual Property Organization.

The transition to Gamma Las has been seamless, Thai said.

“This new phase in my career provides an opportunity to provide even more comprehensive services to my clients,” he said. “The excellent working relationships I have established will only improve as we integrate Gamma Law’s resources and expertise.”

Thai earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

He is a founding member of the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys and former president of the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Northern California. He is a member of the State Bar of California, Northern and Eastern Districts of California, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and Supreme Court of the United States.

Duy Thai Named Gamma Law Partner

