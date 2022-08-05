Drivers are advised of temporary one-way traffic on Seymour Lake Road until Sept. 4 as part of a trial to reduce congestion.

Drivers can access Seymour Lake Road by travelling along Monckton Road and Gardiner Road. Signs will inform drivers of the change.

The ministry is working with the Seymour Lake Conservation Society and the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako to remedy congestion due to limited parking for motirsts who access Seymour Lake using this road.

At the end of the trial, the ministry will review the results and consider feedback from stakeholders and the public to determine if the changes should become permanent. To provide feedback, contact Jeff McKay at 250 876-7182 or email: jeff.mckay@gov.bc.ca

For the latest updates, drivers are advised to check: www.DriveBC.ca