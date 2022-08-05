USDA To Distribute Oral Rabies Vaccine for Wildlife in Northeastern Maine

MAINE, August 5 - Back to current news.

August 5, 2022

Human Services

Annual effort aims to reduce spread of disease among racoons

AUGUSTA— The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Wildlife Services will begin its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program tomorrow, in cooperation with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC). Wildlife Services will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10. Crews will spread the baits by air and ground over a 2,650-square-mile area as part of ongoing rabies control efforts aimed at reducing the spread of raccoon rabies in Maine.

The baits are fishmeal-coated cubes or sachets about one to two inches in size. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits but should not touch or move them. Studies show this vaccine to be safe in more than 60 species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats. While dogs may get an upset stomach if they eat a large number of baits, there are no known long-term health risks. If skin contact with baits occurs, rinse the area affected with warm water and soap.

The distribution area includes places such as Burlington Township, Carroll Plantation, Chester, Houlton, Lakeville, Lee, Lincoln, Mars Hill, Oxbow, Patten, Prentiss Township, Springfield, Stacyville, T3 R1 NBPP, T7 R3 NBPP, Webster Plantation, Weston, and Winn. Wildlife Services will spread the baits by airplanes in rural, wooded areas. Crews from Wildlife Services will spread baits from vehicles in the more populated areas, such as Houlton.

Rabies is a virus that infects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. It spreads mainly through a bite from an infected animal. Once symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal. Timely post-exposure treatment can prevent disease in people. Approximately 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the U.S. occur in wildlife. As of August 1, 2022, 19 animals tested positive for rabies this year in 12 counties. These animals include bats, raccoons, skunks, woodchucks, and red foxes.

To help protect yourself and your pet against rabies:

Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date.

Feed pets indoors.

Keep garbage cans or other sources of food tightly secured.

Do not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals. Be cautious of stray dogs and cats.

Do not move wildlife. This can spread rabies into new areas.

Wash bite or scratch wounds thoroughly with soap and water.

Who to contact:

If an animal bites or scratches you, contact your health care provider.

If an animal bites or scratches your pet, contact your veterinarian.

If you want to report a dead or suspicious-acting raccoon, skunk, fox, or coyote in northern Maine, contact Wildlife Services.

Maine CDC is also available to answer questions.

Rabies virus poses a threat to human and animal health. Since 2003, Wildlife Services has worked to eliminate raccoon rabies from northern Maine. Wildlife Services also collaborates with Canadian officials in New Brunswick and Quebec to reduce the presence of rabies across Maine and Canada. As part of the Wildlife Services’ National Rabies Management Program, the ORV distribution program in Maine is part of a larger effort to prevent the westward spread of raccoon rabies. This effort creates a barrier along the Appalachian Mountains from the Canadian border to Alabama.

For more information: