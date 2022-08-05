Drought Outlook From State's First Drought Task Force Meeting of 2022

MAINE, August 5 - Back to current news.

August 5, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine's Drought Task Force convened virtually yesterday, August 4, as Maine sees its third consecutive year of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports nearly 26% of the state is abnormally dry (9 of 16 counties), almost 32% is in moderate drought (11 of 16 counties), and a little over 8% is experiencing severe drought (8 of 16 counties). Conditions are not expected to improve in the short term.

The National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou forecast warmer than average temperatures to continue through the weekend. By Monday, the weather pattern will begin to shift to a cooler, wetter pattern. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average for the beginning of next week, with rainfall expected on Monday. Currently, rainfall estimates for Monday are ranging around 0.5", with most of the precipitation falling across the north and west.

"This week's heat and humidity is a true reminder of why over 76% of the state's population is in abnormally dry or drought-stricken areas," said Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Rogers. "While we do have some rain on the horizon next week, we do not anticipate it will be the prolonged, soaking rain needed to remedy these conditions. We are getting reports of dry wells in the southern and western parts of the state. We ask citizens who are experiencing dry wells to please report that."

A total of 18 private wells have been reported dry this season, 16 of which are residential. Maine homeowners with dry wells are encouraged to report this information to the Dry Well Survey. If someone has difficulty filling out the survey on their own, they are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 or they can text a Maine zip code to 898-211 for assistance with filling out the survey.

The Maine Center for Disease Control's Drinking Water Program has received sporadic reports of low water quantity from public water suppliers in all areas of Maine except northern Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties and Aroostook County. The Stonington Water Company has issued mandatory water use restrictions and is currently augmenting its supply with water transported by tanker.

"For farmers that have invested in irrigation and soil health, crops are looking good," said Tom Gordon, Public Service Coordinator at Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry. "Drought has increased operating costs, particularly for labor and diesel fuel. For farmers who have not invested in irrigation, the outlook is for reduced quantity and quality of yields, and crop losses if the drought persists or intensifies." Gordon explained hay supply will be limited for cattle farmers who rely on hay for feed over the fall and winter.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service reports there have been 533 total wildfires this year, burning more than 350 acres. There is an increase of roadside fires; some were related to arson, but others were related to mechanical malfunctions. Lightning activity picked up in the south during the storm/wind events mid-July around the Sebago Lake area. The expectation is for an increase in wildfire activity as the drought continues.

Given that conditions are not expected to improve in the short term, the Task Force will meet again virtually on September 8 at 1 p.m. The Drought Task Force is made up of state, federal and private scientific, agricultural, regulatory, water use and natural resources organizations and assists in monitoring, coordinating, and managing responses to droughts and recommends actions to minimize impacts to public health, safety, the environment, and agriculture.

