Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,692 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Investigation of Dallas-Area Club Which May be Liable for Sexually Oriented Business Fee

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2022                           

(AUSTIN) — Like many Texas parents, I was disturbed by the recent images showing children participating in a drag show in the Dallas area, including one image of a child placing money in a performer’s undergarment.

I know this is a concerning issue for many Texans, and the images circulating are certainly inconsistent with our Texas values. Though my office does not typically comment on ongoing investigations, the recent public discussion surrounding this specific entity demands a response.

My office had already begun the process of investigating this specific event, as well as working to determine if the establishment is liable for the Sexually Oriented Business Fee (SOBF) under Chapter 102 of the Business Code. This process follows an established procedure used when an entity may be subject to the SOBF.

As a father, I take this matter especially seriously and am committed to ensuring my agency does everything in its power to ensure this establishment as well as others are fully compliant with Texas law.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Investigation of Dallas-Area Club Which May be Liable for Sexually Oriented Business Fee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.