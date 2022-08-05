PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Investigation of Dallas-Area Club Which May be Liable for Sexually Oriented Business Fee

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2022

(AUSTIN) — Like many Texas parents, I was disturbed by the recent images showing children participating in a drag show in the Dallas area, including one image of a child placing money in a performer’s undergarment.

I know this is a concerning issue for many Texans, and the images circulating are certainly inconsistent with our Texas values. Though my office does not typically comment on ongoing investigations, the recent public discussion surrounding this specific entity demands a response.

My office had already begun the process of investigating this specific event, as well as working to determine if the establishment is liable for the Sexually Oriented Business Fee (SOBF) under Chapter 102 of the Business Code. This process follows an established procedure used when an entity may be subject to the SOBF.