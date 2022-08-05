Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

August 5, 2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State boards and commissions.

Advisory Council on Libraries

Tamara Filipovic – Seward (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Civilian Armed Services Team

Douglas Goodwin – Eagle River (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Council on Emergency Medical Services

Christopher Babcock – King Cove (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2026

Janet Shepard – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2026

Alaska Fire Standards Council

Tyler Bones – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2026

Alaska Historical Commission

Jonathon Ross – Chugiak

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee

Krystal Gray – Juneau

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2024 

Alaska Mental Health Board

Monique Andrews – Eagle River (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Robert Dorton – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Diane Fielden – Soldotna (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Kurt Hoenack – Palmer (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/202

Charlene Tautfest – Soldotna (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Minerals Commission

Tisha Kuhns – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Victor Ross – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Pioneers’ Home Advisory Board

Robert Pawlowski – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2026

Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission

Leon Luczak – Petersburg (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2027

Alaska Safety Advisory Council

James “Jimmie” Rogers – Big Lake

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2023

Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute Board of Directors

Mike Erickson – Juneau (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025 

Alaska State Council on the Arts

Tim Lamkin – Fairbanks

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2023 

Alaska Royalty Oil and Gas Development Advisory Board

Samuel Bass – Skagway

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2027 

Alaska Veterans Advisory Council

Esther Babcock – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Phillip Hokenson – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Ronald Huffman – Nome (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/202

William Sorrells – Eagle River (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Workforce Investment Board

Glenda Ledford – Wasilla

Term: 8/3/2022 – 12/1/2025

Joyce Turner – McGrath

Term: 8/3/2022 – 12/1/2025 

Board of Agriculture and Conservation

Robert Jones – Wasilla (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Bryan Scoresby – Palmer (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025

Board of Barbers and Hairdressers

Kelsie McGraw – Wasilla

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2025

Board of Nursing

Vianne Smith – North Pole

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2025 

Board of Professional Counselors

Rachel Buddin-Young – Eagle River

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2026 

Board of Social Work Examiners

Amber Taylor – JBER

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2026

Controlled Substances Advisory Committee

Sola Olamikan – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2022

Denali Transportation Advisory Committee

John “Chuck” Pool – Ketchikan (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

Andrew Guy – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

Local Boundary Commission

Larry Wood – Eagle River (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2027

Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation

George Hays – Wasilla

Term: 8/3/2022 -12/1/2025

Retiree Health Plan Advisory Board

Mike Humphrey – Anchorage

Term: 8/3/2022 – 12/1/2025

Cammy Taylor – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 12/1/2022 – 12/1/2025 

State Historical Records Advisory Board

Sue Ann Denny – Fairbanks (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

Natalie Tuday – Big Lake (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025 

State Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Board

Lindsey Hill – Sterling

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2026

Valerie Phelps – Anchorage

Term: 8/3/2022 – 3/1/2025

State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee

Bob Croley – Anchorage

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

David Berube – Anchorage (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

Gwen Sargent – Kodiak (reappointment)

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2025

Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education

Pearl Brower – Utqiagvik

Term: 8/3/2022 – 7/1/2023

