Governor’s Office: Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald Moon

HONOLULU — As a mark of respect for the late former Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald Moon, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, August 8, 2022. The State of Hawaiʻi’s Supreme Court will hold a special session on that day to honor former Chief Justice Moon.

Moon was the first Korean American to become the chief justice of a state supreme court. He served as chief justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court for more than 17 years before his retirement in 2010.

“Former Chief Justice Moon served the State of Hawaiʻi with honor and distinction. During his many years on the bench, he led by example and worked hard to instill trust in the state’s justice system. The award-winning programs he created years ago continue to be models for judicial systems across the country. What I will always remember about Chief Justice Moon, however, is his sense of humor and his lighter side, in addition to the very serious work he accomplished,” said Gov. Ige.

