$100 Million of Rare Coins and Gold Rush Sunken Treasure at Chicago World’s Fair of Money®
One of the world’s most famous rare coins, an 1804-dated U.S. silver dollar insured for $4 million, will be exhibited at the 2022 Chicago World's Fair of Money®, August 16-20, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. (Photo credit: America
One of the many historic items recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold,” the SS Central America that sank in 1857, is the lid to the remnants of the oldest known Wells Fargo treasure shipment box. (Photo credit: Holabird Western Americana Collections.)
The public can view historic coins, banknotes, and medals, and learn what their old money may be worth at this family-friendly event, August 16-20, 2022.
Visitors can also see museum-quality displays of documents signed by Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and others; a $3 million nickel; and a rare silver dollar insured for $4 million. Another highlight of the show will be an extraordinary exhibit of historic California Gold Rush artifacts recovered from the 1857 sinking of the fabled “Ship of Gold,” the S.S. Central America, including the remnants of a Wells Fargo treasure shipment box.
“More than 500 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, vintage paper money, medals, and tokens in all price ranges as well as gold and silver. Many of the experts will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old money,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the non-profit American Numismatic Association (www.money.org), organizer of the five-day event.
“The public can take photos with costumed Abraham Lincoln and Ben Franklin reenactors and participate in educational seminars, and children can enjoy a treasure trivia game,” she added.
“Money is history you can hold in your hands. Every coin, banknote, medal, or token has a story to tell about people, places, and events,” explained Dr. Ralph Ross, president of the 28,000-member organization. “The World’s Fair of Money is an educational event open to everyone. It is considered the biggest week of the year for coin collectors and anyone interested in the fascinating history of money.”
Hosted by the Chicago Coin Club, the Chicago World’s Fair of Money will be held in Hall F of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, in Rosemont.
Public hours are Tuesday, August 16, from 1 to 5:30 pm; Wednesday through Friday, August 17 to 19, from 10 am to 5:30 pm; and Saturday, August 20, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.
Public admission Tuesday through Friday is $10 daily. Children 12 and under as well as current and active military personnel with valid ID and one guest are admitted free daily. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday.
For additional information visit WorldsFairofMoney.com.
