Detectives Recover Stolen Vehicles and Arrest Suspect Following Vehicle Theft Investigation in Phoenix

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) detectives served two residential search warrants and arrested one suspect in Phoenix following a month-long vehicle theft investigation.

The suspect, Brandon A. Jones, 37, was arrested after VTTF detectives observed him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between his residence and a family member’s property.

During service of the warrants in the 1800 block of East Jones Avenue and the 1600 block of East Saint Anne Avenue, VTTF detectives recovered the following vehicles:

2007 Chevrolet pickup truck (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2003 Tahoe Z71 SUV (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2003 GMC Yukon (reported stolen in Mesa)

Motor from a 2004 GMC Sierra (reported stolen in Mesa)

2017 flatbed trailer with a 2006 Toyota forklift (both reported stolen in Phoenix)

Jones was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including theft of means of transportation (5 counts) and theft of controlled property (1 count).