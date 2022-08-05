Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Robbery Offense: 300 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:13 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects implied that they had a handgun but none were displayed. One of the suspects engaged in forced sexual acts with one of the victims. The suspects then took property from a second victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

