Road resiliency strengthened along Highway 19

CANADA, August 5 - Work is underway on Highway 19 through Nanaimo and Lantzville to improve the road surface and to increase the highway’s climate-change resiliency, making the drive safer and more reliable.

Crews are installing a larger culvert system and improving drainage under the slope adjacent to the highway near Lantzville. This will make the highway less vulnerable to damage from runoff and extreme rain.

Crews are working away from the highway, but will be working under the road starting in mid-August. At that time, nighttime work requiring temporary lane closures will take place Monday to Friday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. To minimize traffic disruptions, daytime work will be restricted to the shoulder. There will be a speed limit of 60 km/h through the construction zone and traffic control personnel will be on site to ensure safety.

This work, which is expected to be complete by October, is being done by Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting.

Hot-in-place asphalt resurfacing of the slow lanes and right-side auxiliary lanes between Cedar Road and Superior Road will also be carried out beginning Aug. 22 and finishing in late September. Work will take place overnight Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the duration of the project. There will be short, single-lane closures to limit traffic delays. The improvements will make the ride smoother and will extend the life of the pavement.

Kamloops-based contractor ARC Asphalt Recycling Inc. will complete the resurfacing project.

For the most up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check www.DriveBC.ca

