Former Police Officer Charged with Tampering with Evidence

LEWIS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a now-former Hohenwald police officer.

Last month, at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of tampering with evidence against an officer with the Hohenwald police department. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that then-officer Travis Koch was involved in an incident that occurred on or about July 2nd that involved evidence tampering.

On August 1st, the Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Travis Richard Koch (DOB 05/23/1984) with one count of Tampering with Evidence. On August 4th, Koch was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a $2,500 bond.