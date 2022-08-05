Governor Honors Purple Heart Recipients on 10th Anniversary of Florida Purple Heart Day
August 5, 2022
TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Florida Purple Heart Day Proclamation, honoring our state’s Purple Heart recipients. The Florida Legislature unanimously passed legislation in 2012 establishing August 7 as Florida Purple Heart Day.
