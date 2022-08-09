Netsweeper Protects Children from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Online as New Member of WeProtect
Using web filtering solutions like Netsweeper, governments and telecommunications providers are blocking child pornography and other illegal material.THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsweeper, a global leader with a long history of helping eliminate child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, today announced that it has become a member of WeProtect. WeProtect works in partnership with governments, the private sector, civil society and international organizations to protect children from online sexual exploitation and abuse.
A Response to the Rise in CSAM
Netsweeper’s commitment to WeProtect is driven by a response to data gathered during the pandemic showing that child exploitation sites have quadrupled since the pandemic began, coupled with a long history of helping successfully eliminate CSAM with our partners such as Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P) as well as numerous law enforcement agencies.
Technology Used to Combat Child Abuse
Governments and telecommunications providers use web filtering solutions such as Netsweeper to block child pornography and other illegal material. Web filtering protects children from harmful content such as child sexual exploitation and abuse by analyzing, filtering, and blocking in real-time using AI technology.
“Netsweeper is uniquely positioned to support global efforts where critical information on child-abuse related content needs to be collected, analyzed, or shared between involved international and national organizations. Netsweeper’s leadership is committed to continue collaborating with telecom operators and other national and legal entities working on improving child protection, those fighting against child abuse, and those conducting forensics on criminal cases related to children.
We are committed to continue leveraging our technology, operations, and partnerships as part of our social corporate responsibility and strategy, for the benefit of both the national-level response as well as the global strategic response frameworks to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse online,” says Perry Roach, CEO of Netsweeper.
About WeProtect
The WeProtect Global Alliance brings together governments, the private sector, civil society and international organizations to develop policies and solutions to protect children from sexual exploitation and abuse online. For more information, visit www.weprotect.org.
About Netsweeper
Netsweeper’s software solutions enable schools, telecom providers, governments, and businesses to create a safer online environment for their internet users. Our suite of software solutions provides web filtering, digital monitoring, and online activity reporting to ensure digital safety on-premise and in remote environments. Founded in 1999, Netsweeper has a global presence servicing a network footprint of over 1 billion users and operates in over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.netsweeper.com.
Perry Roach
Netsweeper
