JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR SPRINGVILLE AND MAPLETON

Springville and Mapleton, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Springville and Mapleton, Utah. The position will replace Judge Sherlynn Fenstermaker who will retire in December.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Utah County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Utah County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The workload for the position is currently calculated at 59% of a full-time justice court judge. The salary for the position will be $75,000 per year and includes benefits. For additional information, contact Troy Fitzgerald at tfitzgerald@springville.org.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to Matt Packard, the mayor of Springville, and Dallas Hakes, the mayor of Mapleton, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Packard and Mayor Hakes will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

