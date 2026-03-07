Submit Release
News Search

There were 390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,850 in the last 365 days.

JUDICIAL COUNCIL RELEASES STATEMENT ON JURY SELECTION LEGISLATION

Posted: March 7, 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Judicial Council is releasing the following statement regarding S.R.J. 10 Joint Resolution Amending Court Rules Regarding Jury Selection.

Jury service is a vital civic responsibility, and the integrity of that service depends on careful, thorough, and robust jury selection processes.  How jury selection is conducted directly affects the confidence that parties place in jury verdicts — making it essential that the processes be approached with deliberation and care.

During the 2026 legislative session, the method of jury selection — whether conducted in person or virtually — has been the subject of debate (see S.J.R. 10). Those discussions have made clear that any jury selection system must strike a balance among multiple interests: ensuring selection of a fair and impartial jury, respecting the interests of litigants in choosing how selection is conducted, minimizing unnecessary burdens on potential jurors, and administering efficient judicial operations.  That balance is especially critical in felony criminal proceedings, where the stakes for victims, the accused, and the public are most pronounced.

To that end, the Judicial Council will coordinate with the presiding judge in each judicial district to ensure that virtual jury selection (where used) is complemented by an equally effective, robust, and accessible in-person jury selection process for certain felony criminal cases.

 

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

UTAH JUDICIARY TO HOST COURT CONNECT TOWN HALL IN GRAND COUNTY »

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JUDICIAL COUNCIL RELEASES STATEMENT ON JURY SELECTION LEGISLATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.