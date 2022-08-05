Submit Release
Public Notification - Child Nutrition Program Waiver Requests


The Rhode Island Department of Education plans on submitting a waiver request for relief from certain program requirements related to the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

Specifically:

  • RIDE is requesting flexibility to allow Sponsoring Organizations of family day care homes to exceed the current timeframe established to reimburse day care home providers for food service payments earned under the program
  • RIDE is requesting flexibility to the staffing requirements outlined in regulations for Sponsoring Organizations of family day care homes

If granted, these waivers will serve to enable RIDE to best support Sponsors in their efforts to provide on-going food access for children and youth in communities throughout the state, despite the COVID-19 health crisis.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4253 or (401) 222-4698.


