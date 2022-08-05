Precautionary water quality swimming advisory lifted for sound-side area in Surf City

MOREHEAD CITY

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming and waterplay near and in an area of the Intracoastal Waterway in Surf City.

The advisory, issued Aug. 2, was for waters between the Highway 210 Bridge and Beacon #65, including waters in Waters Bay and a portion of Stump Sound.

The advisory was issued due to the public health risks associated with a wastewater collection system spill caused by a lightning strike that potentially discharged 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Waters Bay. Untreated wastewater can cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections.

Subsequent testing of these waters shows bacteria levels are within state and federal recreational water quality standards set for swimming and water play.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.