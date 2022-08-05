Sokolow Sworn In as District Family Court Judge

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Joanna E. Sokolow was sworn in as Judge of the District Family Court of the Third Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Aug. 3 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel. Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Secretary Judge James R. Rouse; West Hawaii Bar Association Vice- President Charles E. Murray; Hawaii County Bar Association Treasurer Sherilyn K. Tavares; Hawaii State Bar Association Vice-President Jesse K. Souki; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; Rep. Mark M. Nakashima; and Sen. Karl Rhoads.

Sokolow will serve a six-year term.

Judge Joanna Sokolow (wearing floral lei) is greeted by her new Third Circuit colleagues. From left, Judge Jeffrey Ng, Judge Kimberly Taniyama, Judge Jill Hasegawa, Judge Kanani Laubach, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Judge Wendy DeWeese, Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert Kim, Judge Darien Nagata, and Judge Peter Kubota.