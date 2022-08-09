TWST Events Acquires Conference Software Solutions, Inc
Leading 1-on-1 Meeting and Matchmaking platforms join forcesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TWST Events, through its MeetMax division, today announced that it has acquired Conference Software Solutions, Inc (CSS).
MeetMax is the leading software platform providing registration and 1-on-1 Meeting management for investor conferences, and B2B connection events, and CSS is a market leader in serving Associations with 1-on-1 Management software. TWST offers a complete range of services for Onsite, Virtual and Hybrid events, from registration and 1-on-1 meetings, through webcasting, badging, AV and signage through the sister divisions of TWST Events. Together, TWST and CSS will provide an even broader range of software features and service breadth to their joint client base.
Andrew Pickup, CEO of TWST Events commented, “Acquiring CSS allows us to serve its Clients our entire set of services and we look forward to those discussions. We are thrilled that all of the staff of CSS are joining us at TWST and we are excited to work with them.”
He added, “The post-Covid world has created all sorts of challenges for conference hosts. Together, CSS and TWST offer any type of 1-on-1 Meetings program - live, virtual or mixed. Beyond that, we offer AV production, session webcasting, onsite registration, attendee tracking, and many more services so Clients can run any kind of event though a single vendor. It’s this full capability we are excited to share with CSS clients.”
Laura Welsh, CEO of CSS, added, “We are excited to be joining an industry leader, with a vast product offering and a history of delivering 1-on-1 meeting programs. Joining TWST allows us to leverage an end-to-end solution, including registration, AV/Webcasting, mobile apps, and more for our clients.”
“Our team at CSS is unrivaled in its passion and expertise —and our specialized understanding of events is coupled with our years of event management experience and knowledge. We are excited to be joining forces with the team at TWST, who share our passion for events and our obsession with customer service."
About CSS
Conference Scheduling Solutions (CSS) is a suite of scheduling tools that delivers the best-possible schedule to both attendees and exhibitors through a sophisticated algorithm that automates the matchmaking and scheduling process at a holistic level. CSS allows conference hosts to drive business with valuable pre-scheduled and self-scheduled meetings, and keep participants engaged with a full-featured event platform and end-to-end services. CSS technology builds on a robust understanding of attendees a Client’s business need - to build the right program, or the right matching algorithm to create the best meeting schedules and a program of seamless networking.
About TWST Events
TWST Events provides a range of services to Conference planners. Since 2003, MeetMax Software has powered investor conferences, trade shows, and B2B connection events all over the world with registration, 1-on-1 programs, and event apps. Since 2000, the SummitCast division has been webcasting live events, and during the Covid-era developed a unique expertise in producing and webcasting virtual sessions seamlessly in conjunction with live event webcasting. Since 2012, PlanetAV has been deploying technical staff and equipment onsite for AV, onsite badging, digital signage and RFID attendee tracking. During the Covid-era, TWST quickly offered a full, integrated virtual events platform. TWST now offers a seamless hybrid experience to event hosts, removing the stress of producing global events. TWST Events is headquartered in New York City.
Andrew Pickup
TWST Group
+1 212-952-7437
email us here