Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,931 in the last 365 days.

U.S. District Court Emphasizes Plano Attorney’s Skill as an Expert Witness

Plano attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq.

Plano attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq., is constantly in demand as an expert witness. A recent court ruling emphasized his qualifications.

Our firm’s qualifications for providing expert testimony are unquestioned.”
— Nelson A. Locke, Esq.

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of experience as a subject matter expert in the mortgage industry, Plano attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq., is constantly in demand as an expert witness in court proceedings throughout the country. A recent court ruling emphasized his qualifications and allowed his expert report and testimony in a civil case.

The case in United States District Court for the Eastern Division of Texas alleged that One West Bank submitted false claims to obtain payment under three different government loan-modification programs. The bank’s attorneys submitted a motion to exclude Locke’s expert testimony.

The bank’s motion to exclude Locke was denied. In doing so, the court cleared the way for expert testimony from Locke after Locke and his team of auditors had reviewed thousands of files pertaining to the case. In a strongly worded 15-page ruling rejecting the bank’s motion, the court cited Locke’s qualifications, competence, and methodology as reasons to proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant relied on criteria established under the Daubert Standard, a method used by courts to determine whether or not expert testimony should be admissible at trial. In particular, he highlighted:

• Reliability of the firm’s methodology, including intensive training given to staff by Locke.
• The relevance of the information that Locke would present.
• Locke’s extensive track record as a knowledgeable, experienced expert.
• His real-world experience dealing with all aspects of the general mortgage industry.

Shortly thereafter, the case was settled.

Locke has been a licensed mortgage loan originator and underwriter since 1991, performing or approving quality-control reviews on at least 5,000 mortgage loans. He has practiced federal law since December 2013.

“Our firm’s qualifications for providing expert testimony are unquestioned,” Locke said. “Fortunately, the court saw through the effort by the defense to redirect the focus away from the facts of the case. We expected a favorable ruling, and we are very pleased with the court’s decision.”

You may contact Locke at nl@lockelaw.us, or (800) 656-4584

Sherry Sutton
Didi Marketing Collective
+1 512-632-1689
email us here

You just read:

U.S. District Court Emphasizes Plano Attorney’s Skill as an Expert Witness

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.