U.S. District Court Emphasizes Plano Attorney’s Skill as an Expert Witness

Plano attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq.

Plano attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq., is constantly in demand as an expert witness. A recent court ruling emphasized his qualifications.

Our firm’s qualifications for providing expert testimony are unquestioned.” — Nelson A. Locke, Esq.

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of experience as a subject matter expert in the mortgage industry, Plano attorney Nelson A. Locke, Esq., is constantly in demand as an expert witness in court proceedings throughout the country. A recent court ruling emphasized his qualifications and allowed his expert report and testimony in a civil case.

The case in United States District Court for the Eastern Division of Texas alleged that One West Bank submitted false claims to obtain payment under three different government loan-modification programs. The bank’s attorneys submitted a motion to exclude Locke’s expert testimony.

The bank’s motion to exclude Locke was denied. In doing so, the court cleared the way for expert testimony from Locke after Locke and his team of auditors had reviewed thousands of files pertaining to the case. In a strongly worded 15-page ruling rejecting the bank’s motion, the court cited Locke’s qualifications, competence, and methodology as reasons to proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant relied on criteria established under the Daubert Standard, a method used by courts to determine whether or not expert testimony should be admissible at trial. In particular, he highlighted:

• Reliability of the firm’s methodology, including intensive training given to staff by Locke.

• The relevance of the information that Locke would present.

• Locke’s extensive track record as a knowledgeable, experienced expert.

• His real-world experience dealing with all aspects of the general mortgage industry.

Shortly thereafter, the case was settled.

Locke has been a licensed mortgage loan originator and underwriter since 1991, performing or approving quality-control reviews on at least 5,000 mortgage loans. He has practiced federal law since December 2013.

“Our firm’s qualifications for providing expert testimony are unquestioned,” Locke said. “Fortunately, the court saw through the effort by the defense to redirect the focus away from the facts of the case. We expected a favorable ruling, and we are very pleased with the court’s decision.”

You may contact Locke at nl@lockelaw.us, or (800) 656-4584