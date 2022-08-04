Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,671 in the last 365 days.

Tanzila Narbayeva receives the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea

UZBEKISTAN, August 4 - Tanzila Narbayeva receives the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva met with a delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, led by the Chairman of Korea – Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Association Park Kwang-on, in Tashkent

According to the Upper House of Parliament, at the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea, in particular issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

The activities of the Commission of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis in cooperation with the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, including the exchange of experience in the legislative and control activities, strengthening parliamentary control over the implementation of agreements reached the highest level, were also noted.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

Поделиться

You just read:

Tanzila Narbayeva receives the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.