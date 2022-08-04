UZBEKISTAN, August 4 - Tanzila Narbayeva receives the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva met with a delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, led by the Chairman of Korea – Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Association Park Kwang-on, in Tashkent

According to the Upper House of Parliament, at the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea, in particular issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

The activities of the Commission of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis in cooperation with the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, including the exchange of experience in the legislative and control activities, strengthening parliamentary control over the implementation of agreements reached the highest level, were also noted.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"